Teds Beerhall planning Promenade Park presence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Teds Beerhall will soon be serving drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Owner Bryan Hench tells 21Alive News that the beerhall will be coming to the riverside café at Promenade Park later this year. He says details for the downtown shop are still being worked out as crews work to renovate the space.

However, Hench says he hopes to open the new location in late spring or early summer.

The café was previously home to Trubble Brewing, which announced earlier this month that they were closing the location after just a few years. They said although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they will still be one of the catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space.

