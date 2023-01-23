Teds Beerhall planning Promenade Park presence

FILE PHOTO - The Promenade Park riverside café will soon have a new tenant.
FILE PHOTO - The Promenade Park riverside café will soon have a new tenant.(Downtown Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Teds Beerhall will soon be serving drinks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Owner Bryan Hench tells 21Alive News that the beerhall will be coming to the riverside café at Promenade Park later this year. He says details for the downtown shop are still being worked out as crews work to renovate the space.

However, Hench says he hopes to open the new location in late spring or early summer.

The café was previously home to Trubble Brewing, which announced earlier this month that they were closing the location after just a few years. They said although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they will still be one of the catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-69 North forces all northbound lanes to be temporarily closed.
I-69 North lanes reopened after crash
Travel Advisory for Allen County, Indiana
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
File - police lights
Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside of home Sunday morning
First Alert Weather Day for 1/25/23
First Alert Weather Day issued for January 25
Flipped over semi trailer blocks traffic on U.S. 24
Flipped over semi trailer blocks traffic on U.S. 24

Latest News

FWCS logo
FWCS to announce start, end times for upcoming school year Monday
Rescue Mission to host Point in Time Count Wednesday
Gas prices in Fort Wayne down from last week
Community invited to celebrate inaugural lighting of the Electric Works sign
Leaders invite community to lighting of Electric Works sign