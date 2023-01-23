Rescue Mission to host Point in Time Count Wednesday

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission says they will be hosting their annual Point in Time Count this Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Officials with the Mission say there is one specific day each year to count both sheltered and unsheltered people who are experiencing homelessness. They say this day also allows shelters like the Rescue Mission to better identify needs and gaps, access additional resources, and raise awareness of challenges to end homelessness.

Personnel say in 2022, The Rescue Mission provided over 84,000 nights of “safe shelter” to those facing a homeless crisis, and that about 3,000 people within the Fort Wayne area are currently facing homelessness.

They say data on the people being housed in the shelter is collected through a House Management Information System.

The Point in Time Count will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. They say meal will be held at their regular times, and incentives will be provided for all participants.

