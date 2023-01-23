Marion house fire claims life of 71-year-old woman

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) -A house fire claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman in Marion.

Officials say they were called to the scene of a house fire just after five Sunday morning.

We’re told 43-year-old Shannon Fouce and two teenagers were living in the home of 71-year-old Melissa Dasch.

First responders say fouce reported smoke coming from dasch’s bedroom, but the fire and smoke was too intense for them to enter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.