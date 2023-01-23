Gas prices in Fort Wayne down from last week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The average price of gasoline in the Summit City went down nearly 10 cents compared to last week’s prices, according to GasBuddy.

The report says Fort Wayne’s average gas price sits at $3.34, down 9.6 cents from the previous week. This puts Fort Wayne’s average at a lower price than the national average, which hit $3.39 this week.

However, gas prices in The Fort are 38.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 28.3 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2022. GasBuddy’s survey found that the cheapest gas station in the Fort Wayne area was offering gas at $2.99/g, with the most expensive at $3.45/g.

Overall, the national gas average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon higher than last year.

“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially. Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

Here’s a look at gasoline prices in Fort Wayne for Jan. 23 going back ten years, according to GasBuddy data:

January 23, 2022: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 23, 2021: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 23, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 23, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 23, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 23, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 23, 2016: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 23, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 23, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 23, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

