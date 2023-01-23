FWCS to announce start, end times for upcoming school year Monday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the area’s largest school district are set to announce the new start and end times for the upcoming school year Monday evening.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) officials announced on Facebook that the new school year times will be announced at the board meeting starting at 6 p.m.

They say the announcement follows six public meetings that were held to get feedback on the proposed times.

“Importantly, only by sincerely listening, we continue to find creative out-of-the-box ways to alleviate problems because of start and end times,” FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel says in the post.

21Alive will be at the board meeting to bring you the latest. Those who want to watch the meeting live can do so here.

