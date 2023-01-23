Flipped over semi trailer blocks traffic on U.S. 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi trailer flipped over Monday morning, causing all lanes of traffic to be blocked.

INDOT officials say the accident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and S. R. 114 E.

There are currently no reports on the condition of the driver. Officials say all lanes of traffic are still blocked for about the next two hours.

