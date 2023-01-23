Flipped over semi trailer blocks traffic on U.S. 24

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi trailer flipped over Monday morning, causing all lanes of traffic to be blocked.

INDOT officials say the accident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and S. R. 114 E.

There are currently no reports on the condition of the driver. Officials say all lanes of traffic are still blocked for about the next two hours.

Stay tuned with 21Alive for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - police lights
Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside of home Sunday morning
Travel Advisory for Allen County, Indiana
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Funeral services held for mother, three children killed in Fremont House Fire
Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home
Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home

Latest News

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning.
Saturday morning hit-and-run destroys north side home
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
A crash on I-69 North forces all northbound lanes to be temporarily closed.
Monday morning’s snow causing slick roads
A crash on I-69 North forces all northbound lanes to be temporarily closed.
I-69 North lanes reopened after crash