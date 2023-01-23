Flags to be half-staff in wake of S California mass shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered for all residences’ and businesses’ flags to be flown at half-staff for the next several days.

This comes in the wake of the tragic mass shooting attack in Monterey Park, California on Saturday, Jan. 21. that claimed the lives of 10 people, and leaving about 10 more injured.

Holcomb also directs for all flags at the Indiana Statehouse until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

