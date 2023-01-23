FIRST ALERT: Wednesday’s snow could be good for a business that’s been slow this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dave Jehl is the owner of Mows before Hose Lawn Care, which focuses on lawn care in the summer and plowing snow in the winter. He says this year business has been slow because we haven’t seen much snow since that December winter storm just before Christmas.

“Yeah, looks like it’s going to be a good one,” Jehl said. “I’m hoping!”

While you and I groan at the thought of snow, Jehl is perhaps one of the few who is excited. He goes out to work when it snows two inches or more.

“All of our money is mostly in the lawn care so we try to get a nest egg for the winter, but the winter money is not needed, but we like it,” Jehl said.

Jehl spent Monday making sure his plow is good to go. It’s a lengthy process from tightening screws to getting behind the wheel for a test drive.

“When I was younger, I would spend 16-18 hours out on a snow storm, but I’m starting to become an old man now so I try to keep it to 8-10 hours,” Jehl said. “My daughter tries to push me a little further, ut we try to keep to 8 to 10 hours.”

As we get closer to a significant snow, Jehl is wrapping up last minute preparations.

“Sometimes you’ll break a shovel or something like that and you have to make sure you get all that replaced,” Jehl said. “Then stock up the truck on a lot of drinks and snacks and get ready to go.”

Jehl says if you need your driveway at home plowed or if you have a business, you can book an appointment on the company’s Facebook page. He says you can give him a call.

