Dairy barn fire draws local fire departments in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WPTA) - Multiple departments were spent a majority of Saturday night battling a barn fire in Van Wert, Ohio.

Officials say they were called to the 1400 block of Richey Road with reports of a dairy barn fire at 9:30 last Saturday night.

While no animals were hurt in the blaze, it took firefighters a long time to put it out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

