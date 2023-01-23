I-69 North lanes reopened after crash

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-69 leads to lane closures to start the work and school week.

The crash, according to INDOT officials, happened around 7 a.m. between the Airport Expressway and Jefferson Boulevard exits on I-69.

There is no word on what vehicles were involved, nor if there are any reported injuries.

INDOT officials say the right northbound lanes on I-69 are now reopened after being closed for nearly two hours.

There have also been reported slide off crashes off U. S. 30, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash is still being investigated. Stay tuned with 21Alive News for any updates.

