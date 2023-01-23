COURT DOCS: Jury in Delphi case could be drawn from Allen County

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Court records show that the outside jury for the Delphi double murder trial will be selected from either Allen or St. Joseph counties.

The documents filed on Friday, Jan. 20, show that suspect Richard Allen and his defense attorneys reached a partial agreement for the jury to be drawn from either of the above two counties.

During a court hearing on Jan. 13, Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County ruled that a jury be brought in from an outside county but said she thinks it is “important” to try the case in Carroll County. She said the prosecution and defense have one week to agree on where the outside jury members will be selected.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Allen’s defense attorneys filed a change of venue motion in November, asking for the trial to be moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County due to the publicity. They claim that distance will “significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury”.

During the Jan. 13 hearing, Judge Gull also ruled that the gag order issued in the case continue, meaning defense and prosecution members can only speak with the media about procedural matters. The overall order still prohibits those involved in the case from speaking about it publicly. She also reminded family, friends and witness not to talk with the media.

A hearing has been set for Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. to discuss Allen’s release on bail.

Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.(WTHR)

