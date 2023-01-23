Churubusco Police need help identifying restaurant vandalism suspect

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Churubusco need help identifying a person of interest in a recent vandalism.

Churubusco Police say they’re hoping someone will recognize the truck and driver Spotted at a gas station at the corner of east Whitley Street and south Main Street in Churubusco.

Vandals threw some sort of black tar or oil substance onto Brevin’s Downtown Eatery on Christmas night.

Restaurant staff say the oil was sprayed on two sides of the building, completely ruining a new mural they just had painted this summer.

Churubusco Police need help identifying this truck and driver (WPTA Staff)

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 260-693-2609.

Police say you can remain anonymous.

