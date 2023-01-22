Snowy Sunday fun in the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -Sunday afternoon Allen County remained under a travel advisory and while the advisory is now lifted police were kept busy working several car crashes.

A representative with the Allen County Office of Homeland Security says the early morning snowfall made most roads slick and hazardous. They also advised that motorists should use caution when traveling.

Officials still encourage you to drive slow with extra room between cars.

They say you should always take a warm winter coat, hat, and gloves, even for short trips across town.

While driving wasn’t ideal the snow Sunday made for perfect sledding conditions.

Several people grabbed their sleds and headed over to Shoaff Park.

It’s a family tradition for many sledding down the hills and having snowball fights.

All the wet snow was great for sledding and also for building a snowman.

One couple also spent their day building snowman in downtown Fort Wayne.

Jason August and Morgan Brooker walked around downtown building snowman. In total they built 10.

“It’s been grey for the last 40 days and finally we have something to do outside recites being in a melancholy sadness,” Jason August said. “So why not bring some energy and just enjoy some good packing snow and again I tried to get a snowball fight going, but no one wants to get involved when you’re 40 years old.

The one in front of the Allen County Courthouse the couple named Courtney.

