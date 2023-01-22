Roe v. Wade anniversary marked by Fort Wayne demonstration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Sunday marks the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

A group gathered down at the Allen County Courthouse to comemorate the day.

The groups outside of the courthouse say they just wanted to bring awareness to the historic day.

One group was from the Northeast Indiana Chapter of The National Organization for women and the other was called “Hands off our Bodies Indiana.”

The groups say this was not a protest, but an “action” as they wanted to draw awareness to the day.

On January 22 of 1973 the United States Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion throughout the country.

“50 years ago, I was 17 years old,” Kieran O’Dowd said. “So hopefully my daughter and my grandchildren my granddaughters well I have to be doing this and 50 years and I pray that they won’t have to.”

In 2022 Roe v. Wade was overturned and members of the group say they want that ruling reversed.

“Roe change, generations,” Leslie Patterson said. “I mean so many people have been impacted that I know of over the last couple generations and future generations will be because it’s been overturned.”

The group spent A majority of their day outside the courthouse, holding signs and flags waving to those who passed by.

Both groups say that they are planning on future demostrations outside of the courthouse later this year.

