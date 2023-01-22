Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside of home Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police say they are working to learn more after a domestic dispute call led to a man barricading himself inside of a home for about three hours Sunday.

Officers were called the 2400 block of Cambridge just after 4:30 Sunday morning. A woman said her husband fired two shots at her vehicle while she was inside of it, according to police.

When officers got there, they say he refused to come out of the home. The Crisis Response Team was called in and police say the man came out of the home after negotiations around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the man had a gun.

Investigators say he was taken into custody and no one was hurt.

