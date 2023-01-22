First Alert Weather Day issued for January 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - As our next weather system brings us a round of snow, the 21Alive First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25th.

At the time this article was first published, we believe that widespread snow above 2″ is likely on Wednesday, which could cause tricky travel conditions.

However, some details of the system, such as the path the system takes, needs to be ironed out. So, exact snow totals are still uncertain.

Reminder, we issue First Alert days to let you know when we think the weather will impact you the most. Stay turned to 21Alive for your latest weather updates!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.