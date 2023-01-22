Allen County Democrats announce new headquarters

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Democrats have a new home.

Representatives with the party explain how the former Journal Gazette building was their headquarters once before in the 70s and 80s and the party will again make its return.

It is right across from the courthouse at 701 South Clinton Street.

They say this new location will offer increased credibility and visibility within the city to voters, donors, and supporters alike.

The Allen County Democratic party has not announced an official move-in date just yet.

