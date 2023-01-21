Volunteers help Harvester Homecoming Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Harvester Homecoming event draws in thousands of car enthusiast to celebrate the history of international harvester, the products and the people who worked for them.

Saturday volunteers helped maintain the museum’s collection of scouts and other vehicles that were made in the Summit City.

GARAGE 23 Is a yearly event held at the former Navistar International Harvester building on Meyer Road where the museum is currently located.

The weekend long event allows volunteers and patrons to get their hands dirty and help work on the cars and vehicles in the museum.

Some of the automotives just need tune ups while others need more T-L-C and are being completely restored.

The event drew almost a hundred patrons from across the country, including a pair of brothers who have no ties to the museum but drove more than two hours just to learn.

“Most kids are age they just don’t care about this stuff, and it makes us sad because all these older folks aren’t going to last forever,” said Waylon Frazee. “The knowledge is going to go with them, and I just wish more people were interested in learning about it.

“All these guys are willing to teach you and help you learn, and you know we’ve been working slowly on this truck all day,” Jesse Frazee said. “But we’ve learned so much already.”

Some of the furthest volunteers came from Connecticut and Montana and volunteers worked on cars dating back to the 1920s.

Shawn Norris, the assistant director of Harvester Homecoming said this year’s turnout was best they’ve seen.

“It’s pretty exciting to see all the guys in here working on things,” Shawn Norris said. “This means that the museum opening is not only our vision but it’s everybody’s vision. It lets us know that we are on the right track and that this is something that can make it in Fort Wayne.”

You’ll be able to see the vehicles volunteers worked on today this August at the annual Harvester Homecoming Event.

