Meeting planned to discuss Portland Bridge scheduled for demolition

Portland 'Big Blue Bridge'
Portland 'Big Blue Bridge'(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Portland, Ind. (WPTA) -A group hoping to save a Portland bridge says they are one step closer to saving their landmark.

The group is trying to save what is called the ‘Big Blue Bridge’.

The bridge is located on State Road 26 east of Portland and is the last of its kind in Jay County.

Last Sunday the group held a community rally in hopes the Indiana Department Of Transportation would agree to a meeting to discuss the future of the bridge.

This week the group learned INDOT has agreed to a meeting, which is slated for Wednesday.

