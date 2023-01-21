Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home

Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home
Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. police were called to the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Curdes Avenue on the city’s northside.

When they arrived, police found a home with a portion of the house missing.

Home damaged by hit-and-run
Home damaged by hit-and-run(WPTA Staff)

A witness on scene told 21 Alive that a car went off the roadway, hit the house, driving through the kitchen and living room and then exited the house only to hit a parked car.

Witness says the driver then sped off but left his front bumper at the scene.

Investigators on scene say the home sustained extensive damage and is not safe to enter.

The owner of the home told 21 Alive that he was not there during the time of the crash. Neighbors helped the owner gather belongings and picked up debris around the home Saturday afternoon.

The drive has not been identified at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side.
Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son
Officers tell 21Alive that they are searching for this suspect in connection with a bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at downtown bank
Fort Wayne Firefighter shares fight against fentanyl after losing son
Fort Wayne Firefighter shares fight against fentanyl after losing son
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Garage 23 Event at Harvester Museum
Volunteers help Harvester Homecoming Museum
21Alive Morning Forecast 1/21/2023
21Alive Morning Forecast 1/21/2023
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carroll's Owen Dankert
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carroll's Owen Dankert
Indiana lawmakers introduce new wave of marijuana legislation
Indiana lawmakers introduce new wave of marijuana legislation