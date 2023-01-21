Funeral services held for mother, three children killed in Fremont House Fire

Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire(WPTA)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been one week since a deadly house fire took the lives of a family of four in Fremont. AND Saturday the community gathered to lay them to rest.

First responders in Steuben County were called to a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street on January 14th just after five in the morning.

Firefighters say they found a woman, later identified as Rebecca White, and her three children, Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura Freed, were inside the burning home.

All four died at the hospital.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the fire.

Saturday afternoon, a mourning community celebrated their lives at the United Methodist Church in Fremont.

A family spokesperson reached out to 21 Alive this week and she says they are grateful for the community’s love and support.

However, they are still seeking funds for a family headstone.

If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe account set up for the family.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side.
Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son
Officers tell 21Alive that they are searching for this suspect in connection with a bank...
FWPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at downtown bank
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
Fort Wayne Firefighter shares fight against fentanyl after losing son
Fort Wayne Firefighter shares fight against fentanyl after losing son
Jacob Robert Edwards is believed to be in Vermillion County, Illinois, but he might have...
FBI ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Saint Francis got a huge win on Saturday against Indiana Wesleyan, as they won 80-70.
USF MBB
Indiana Tech men’s basketball hosted Lawrence Tech on Saturday.
Indiana Tech - LT MBB
Saint Francis women’s basketball falls to Indiana Wesleyan, 75-61
USF - Indiana Wesleyan WBB
Columbia City man receive letter jacket 37 years later
Columbia City man receive letter jacket 37 years later
Indiana Tech women’s basketball was in action Saturday afternoon against Lawrence Tech.
Indiana Tech - Lawrence Tech WBB