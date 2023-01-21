Funeral services held for mother, three children killed in Fremont House Fire

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been one week since a deadly house fire took the lives of a family of four in Fremont. AND Saturday the community gathered to lay them to rest.

First responders in Steuben County were called to a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street on January 14th just after five in the morning.

Firefighters say they found a woman, later identified as Rebecca White, and her three children, Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura Freed, were inside the burning home.

All four died at the hospital.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the fire.

Saturday afternoon, a mourning community celebrated their lives at the United Methodist Church in Fremont.

A family spokesperson reached out to 21 Alive this week and she says they are grateful for the community’s love and support.

However, they are still seeking funds for a family headstone.

If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe account set up for the family.

