Columbia City man receive letter jacket 37 years later

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Columbia City, Ind. (WPTA) - A Columbia City man received a surprise 37 years in the making.

Craig Moog served as the manager for the Columbia City Engles baseball team while in high school. However, when he graduated in 1985, he never received his letterman jacket.

Friday, Moog’s old teammates surprized him at his place of work, the Columbia City Kroger and awarded him his jacket.

