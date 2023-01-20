Visit Fort Wayne, Country Heritage stop by to promote Savor Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive morning hosts Tony Betton, Jr. and Julian Teekaram welcomed Milene Silveira from Country Heritage Winery and Emily Stuck from Visit Fort Wayne to promote the 2023 Savor Fort Wayne event.

Country Heritage, one of more than 70 restaurants included in the Savor Fort Wayne tour, stopped by to promote some of the deals they will have during the SFW event.

Watch the video above for more information on Country Heritage and Visit Fort Wayne for the Savor Fort Wayne event.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.