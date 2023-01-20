Vigil held Thursday to honor woman killed in Arcola Road crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The life of Laine Arvey, who was killed in a crash on Sunday, was celebrated Thursday evening during a vigil.

The coroner said 40-year-old Arvey died along with 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison in a crash near Arcola and Yellow River roads.

Police say just before 10 p.m. Sunday, two cars crashed into each other at the intersection and caught fire. The pair died in the wreckage.

Arvey leaves behind two young children and her husband.

During the vigil on Thursday, Arvery’s sisters shared fond memories of her, saying she was a very loving, sensitive person.

If you’d like to help this family with the expenses that come along with this tragedy, you can donate through a GoFundMe set up by Arvey’s sister, you can view it here.

