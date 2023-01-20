Ukrainian sculpture unveiled Thursday in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne celebrated on Thursday a new public art piece honoring Ukraine that is now gracing the downtown area.

The new sculpture that was installed and unveiled in downtown Fort Wayne this week was created by Art This Way, along with its fellow partners The Public Art Commission, Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, and Arts United.

Officials say the ultimate goal of designing and installing the sculpture was to “add diversity to the downtown landscape.” The 15-foor wide piece was collaborated on by Designer Torey Dunn and Ukrainian Immigrant Lena Balger.

It is said the crown in the piece has a deep historical meaning to it, and became Ukraine’s symbol of peace. The flowers on the crown, according to the designers, represents the yearning of courage, hope and strength. The 300 “feathers” in the installation were said to be laser-cut, and the symbols inspired by Ukrainian folk embroidery.

“It’s just great to see the community coming together and support Ukraine, because I still have family in Ukraine and obviously I miss my homeland. There’s millions of people that lost their homes, lost their family members, and it’s just been awful, but this just brings a little sunshine to those heavy days.”

If anyone wants to visit the sculpture in person, it is on the side of the Dash-In Restaurant on South Calhoun Street.

