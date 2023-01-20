Ukrainian sculpture unveiled Thursday in downtown Fort Wayne

The unique design of the sculpture is meant to encourage the public to engage with the piece, with signage that allows visitors to donate to Ukrainian refugees.
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne celebrated on Thursday a new public art piece honoring Ukraine that is now gracing the downtown area.

The new sculpture that was installed and unveiled in downtown Fort Wayne this week was created by Art This Way, along with its fellow partners The Public Art Commission, Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, and Arts United.

Officials say the ultimate goal of designing and installing the sculpture was to “add diversity to the downtown landscape.” The 15-foor wide piece was collaborated on by Designer Torey Dunn and Ukrainian Immigrant Lena Balger.

It is said the crown in the piece has a deep historical meaning to it, and became Ukraine’s symbol of peace. The flowers on the crown, according to the designers, represents the yearning of courage, hope and strength. The 300 “feathers” in the installation were said to be laser-cut, and the symbols inspired by Ukrainian folk embroidery.

If anyone wants to visit the sculpture in person, it is on the side of the Dash-In Restaurant on South Calhoun Street.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side.
Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
A truck plowed into a Canterbury Green Apartments building Thursday afternoon.
Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit

Latest News

Friday morning hosts Julian Teekaram and Tony Betton, Jr. chat with Milene Silveira from...
Visit Fort Wayne, Country Heritage stop by to promote Savor Fort Wayne
Indiana Tech opening new, off-campus indoor track Friday
Theo is available for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne!
‘Furever’ Home Fridays: Meet Theo
Huntertown Firefighter and Veteran Zane Standridge welcomed home by community
Huntertown Firefighter, veteran welcomed home by community