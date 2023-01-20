Leaders invite community to lighting of Electric Works sign

Community invited to celebrate inaugural lighting of the Electric Works sign
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The community is invited to the official lighting of the Electric Works sign at the former General Electric campus in downtown Fort Wayne, leaders say.

The lighting ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Officials say festivities will kick off around 5 p.m. with live music and food and drinks from the Union Street Market.

The lighting will be held in the Dynamo Alley plaza near Broadway, which will be closed to traffic for the event.

“I know it was difficult for our community to see the original General Electric sign go dark,” Dan Starr, president and CEO of Do it Best, said. “As the Do it Best team transitions into our new world headquarters in Building 26 at Electric Works, we are thrilled to be part of bringing this important landmark back to downtown Fort Wayne and the Broadway District.”

Those who plan on attending the lighting are asked to park in the Union Parking Garage, adjacent to Union Street Market. See more information about Electric Works and parking here.

The Union Street Market was the first public portion of the project to open. The area’s first year-round food market opened to visitors at the end of November. Next to open up to the public was PrayerWorks, a 24/7 public prayer room.

