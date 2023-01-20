Indiana Tech opening new, off-campus indoor track Friday

(wpta)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech officials say they are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for a new indoor track.

The ribbon cutting for the new, state-of-the-art Doug Edgar Indoor Track at Warrior Park on Tillman Road will take place today, Friday Jan. 20, at 11 a.m.

Officials say Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf will give remarks regarding the grand opening of the track, with refreshments to follow.

They also say the men’s and women’s indoor track teams will host their first meet at the venue at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side.
Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
A truck plowed into a Canterbury Green Apartments building Thursday afternoon.
Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit

Latest News

Friday morning hosts Julian Teekaram and Tony Betton, Jr. chat with Milene Silveira from...
Visit Fort Wayne, Country Heritage stop by to promote Savor Fort Wayne
The unique design of the sculpture is meant to encourage the public to engage with the piece,...
Ukrainian sculpture unveiled Thursday in downtown Fort Wayne
Theo is available for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne!
‘Furever’ Home Fridays: Meet Theo
Huntertown Firefighter and Veteran Zane Standridge welcomed home by community
Huntertown Firefighter, veteran welcomed home by community