Indiana Tech opening new, off-campus indoor track Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech officials say they are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for a new indoor track.

The ribbon cutting for the new, state-of-the-art Doug Edgar Indoor Track at Warrior Park on Tillman Road will take place today, Friday Jan. 20, at 11 a.m.

Officials say Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf will give remarks regarding the grand opening of the track, with refreshments to follow.

They also say the men’s and women’s indoor track teams will host their first meet at the venue at 2 p.m.

