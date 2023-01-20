Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person wounded

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A gunman shot at police as he weaved through the aisles of an Indiana Walmart before officers shot and killed him late Thursday, authorities said.

The gunman, who was not immediately identified, wounded at least one other person in the store, Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray told WFIE-TV. The victim was transported to an area hospital and the severity of their injuries was not immediately known. No officers were wounded, she said.

Evansville police and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an active shooter in the store at around 10 p.m.

“When officers went in, they were trying to locate the suspect and he was all over the store. He would shoot at officers and move. So it wasn’t contained to just one area inside,” Gray said.

Multiple law enforcement members returned fire during the encounter and the gunman was killed, Gray said.

“At this time we don’t know how many other people he shot at,” Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims who fled.

Authorities asked anyone who left the scene with injuries, no matter how small, to contact emergency medical services, WFIE reported.

A Walmart representative did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Further details would be provided from the scene at 5 a.m. Friday with a press conference later in the day, the city’s police department said in a tweet.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

A Walmart manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people when he began shooting wildly inside a break room before a routine employee meeting last November, two days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Six people were also wounded. The gunman shot and killed himself before officers arrived.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side.
Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
A truck plowed into a Canterbury Green Apartments building Thursday afternoon.
Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit

Latest News

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an...
Florida blocks high school AP African American studies class
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney