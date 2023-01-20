Hamilton County deputies awarded Medal of Honor for saving resident during house fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were awarded the Medal of Honor on Thursday after video shows them saving someone from a burning home in early December.

The department says Deputies Austin Rumer and Michael Foote were dispatched to a rural house fire on Dec. 7, 2022. When they arrived to the scene, they say they saw a large fire coming from the second floor of the home.

The deputies say residents of the home who were standing outside said there were two more people inside the burning home. They went inside and found the first person on the floor upstairs and were able to safely get them out of the home. Unfortunately, officers say they searched the home for the second person but were not able to find them.

“On this occasion, Deputy Rumer and Deputy Foote performed beyond the call of duty without regard for their own safety, where the outcome of the situation would have reasonably resulted in the loss of human life or serious bodily injury in an environment of obstacles, smoke, and fire; and where there was ample opportunity for them to consider the risk of action before and during the event.”

Hamilton County Deputies Austin Rumer and Michael Foote awarded the Medal of Honor. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Indiana)

