Hamilton County Deputies awarded Medal of Honor for saving resident during house fire
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were awarded the Medal of Honor on Thursday after video shows them saving someone from a burning home in early December.
The department says Deputies Austin Rumer and Michael Foote were dispatched to a rural house fire on Dec. 7, 2022. When they arrived to the scene, they say they saw a large fire coming from the second floor of the home.
The deputies say residents of the home who were standing outside said there were two more people inside the burning home. They went inside and found the first person on the floor upstairs and were able to safely get them out of the home. Unfortunately, officers say they searched the home for the second person but were not able to find them.
