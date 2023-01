FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Theo is this week’s pet for ‘Furever’ Home Fridays.

He is an 8-year-old miniature poodle. Theo is a senior dog, so the adoption fee is only $50.

If anyone is interested in adopting Theo, contact the Humane Society for more information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.