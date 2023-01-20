Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for gun, drug offenses

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years by a U. S. District Court judge after pleading guilty to one drug and one gun charge.

Officials say 55-year-old Alamarez Henderson of Fort Wayne pled guilty to one charge of possession with the intent to distribute meth, as well as carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, a felony charge.

Court officials say documents revealed that back in April 2022, the arresting officers say they observed Henderson going in and out of different rooms at a local hotel. They also say he was pulled over for a traffic violation shortly after leaving the hotel.

Officers say they noticed Henderson’s driver’s license was suspended and had an active warrant at the time. When police said they searched his vehicle, they found a 9mm handgun, a knife, meth, and other “items consistent with drug distribution.”

Henderson, according to a news release, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

