FBI warning of ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Indiana

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - The FBI is asking for help finding and warning people about an “armed and dangerous” fugitive on the run. Jacob Robert Edwards is believed to be in Vermillion County, Illinois, but he might have crossed back into Indiana.

The FBI said on Jan. 17, 2023, Edwards went into the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Michigan to rob it. Investigators said Edwards approached the teller with a note demanding money and saying he had armed accomplices outside. Edwards fled the bank in a car and got away.

Then, on Jan. 18, a 27-year-old man pulled over in Tippecanoe County to help a driver with a broken down car. Police said Edwards was the driver being helped, and as the good Samaritan was hooking up a tow strap, Edwards got in the man’s truck.

The good Samaritan tried to stop Edwards, but police said Edwards punched the man in the face multiple times. The good Samaritan fell and suffered several injuries, including a dislocated shoulder.

On Jan. 20, police in Vermillion County, Illinois spotted the stolen struck and gave chase. Police said Edwards drove the stolen truck into a field and got out, rand and escaped. They also believe Edwards is in possession of a gun that had been in the truck.

Edwards is 18 years old with blonde hair, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 165 pounds.

If you see Edwards, do not approach, and call 911. If you have any information regarding Edward’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

