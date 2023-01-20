Allen County Commissioners give update on proposed jail, considering input from neighbors

Proposed site of new Allen County Jail along Meyer Road
Proposed site of new Allen County Jail along Meyer Road(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Board of Commissioners updated the public on the progress of the new county jail that is proposed near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border.

On Dec. 28, a purchase agreement for the parcel of land at 2911 Meyer Road was accepted and signed by the landowner. Officials said Allen County plans to purchase 140 acres of land and a large existing building on Meyer Road. According to the purchase agreement, Allen County Board of Commissioners is offering $6,300,000 in exchange for the property.

New Allen County Jail initial renderings
New Allen County Jail initial renderings(WPTA21)

During the board’s meeting on Friday, Commissioner Brown says the board has asked the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for a continuance of the hearing for the Contingent Use Application for a new confinement center until February.

Elevatus architect Cory Miller spoke at the meeting on Friday, saying they have requested the continuance as they had “a lot of great input” from neighbors near the proposed jail during a meeting on Thursday. He said the main points brought up included the extent of the berm, screening, and fencing on the property to separate the jail from the neighborhood.

He said another big concern from neighbors was where the traffic flows in and out of the site, saying they have agreed to flip the car port.

Miller says he believes the group has a good solution for those concerns that he says they are ready to present to officials before the next BZA meeting on Feb. 7.

