Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several residents at Canterbury Green Apartments were displaced Thursday afternoon after a truck crashed into one of the buildings.

Police on the scene say someone driving a pickup truck crashed into one of the apartment buildings along Stonehedge Blvd. around 1 p.m. due to a medical emergency.

Those living in the nine units in the three-story building had to vacate until the building can be assessed and deemed safe.

