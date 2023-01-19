Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several residents at Canterbury Green Apartments were displaced Thursday afternoon after a truck crashed into one of the buildings.
Police on the scene say someone driving a pickup truck crashed into one of the apartment buildings along Stonehedge Blvd. around 1 p.m. due to a medical emergency.
Those living in the nine units in the three-story building had to vacate until the building can be assessed and deemed safe.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.