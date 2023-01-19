New Haven mayor delivers State of the City address Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - New Haven’s mayor gave his annual State of the City address on Thursday, updating the community on several projects the city is working on.

This is Mayor Steve McMichael’s fourth year delivering the address. It’s something he says he looks forward to every year, as he says he enjoys the opportunity to highlight the city’s accomplishments.

Mayor McMichael says New Haven has grown by over 500 acres, built hundreds of new homes, and added new jobs to the community.

He goes onto say that the new developments have only just begun, emphasizing the newly-announced Fields of Grace sports complex he says will be a driver of economic development not only for New Haven, but all of Allen County. Recently, ground was broken for Crossroads, a four-story mixed use and housing complex just west of the Community Center.

McMichael also says that city officials are currently working on a Lincoln Highway Corridor plan to reimagine the old U.S. 30.

The mayor says these developments wouldn’t be possible without a team effort.

“As mayor, it is a great honor to set the vision and the tone, but team new haven,” McMichael says. “The staff that we have here, everything from police to fire to public works to the administration team, its because of them that new haven is the great city that it is.”

When asked about the location of the new Allen County jail in close proximity to New Haven, McMichael said that he’s met with Allen County officials who say they are committed keeping negative impacts to a minimum.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.