INDOT, police report crash on I-69 - Lwr. Huntington Rd. exit ramp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say there was a crash on I-69 South exit ramp near Lower Huntington Road.

Our 21Alive team member went to the scene of the crash, and says first responders say the crash was between a car and a semi truck.

Officials tell 21Alive the crash happened near the top of the offramp. They say the car was struck on its driver side by the semi truck. State troopers say the semi truck ran the red light at Lower Huntington road, causing the crash.

First responders say no fatalities were reported, but are still unsure about any injuries. State police say all traffic is back to normal, and the scene has been cleaned up.

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to personnel.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for any updates.

