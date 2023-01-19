INDOT, police report crash on I-69 - Lwr. Huntington Rd. exit ramp

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say there was a crash on I-69 South exit ramp near Lower Huntington Road.

Our 21Alive team member went to the scene of the crash, and says first responders say the crash was between a car and a semi truck.

Officials tell 21Alive the crash happened near the top of the offramp. They say the car was struck on its driver side by the semi truck. State troopers say the semi truck ran the red light at Lower Huntington road, causing the crash.

First responders say no fatalities were reported, but are still unsure about any injuries. State police say all traffic is back to normal, and the scene has been cleaned up.

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to personnel.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Coroner identifies victims in fatal Sunday crash
26-year-old Kevin Jones
Fort Wayne man found with fentanyl, fake pills following pursuit
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
Jacob Hoffman (left) and Daylon Rowe (right)
FWPD arrests two men in drug bust

Latest News

Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped
FWFD investigates Wednesday night house fire on city’s south side
21Alive Girls Basketball 1/18/23
Republican city councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years...
Didier says he will step down from GFW board if elected mayor