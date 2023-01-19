Huntertown Firefighter, veteran welcomed home by community

Huntertown Firefighter and Veteran Zane Standridge welcomed home by community
Huntertown Firefighter and Veteran Zane Standridge welcomed home by community(Huntertown Fire Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntertown community is giving a local military veteran and firefighter a special “welcome home.”

The Huntertown Fire Department said crews escorted Firefighter Zane Standridge, who just returned home after serving several months in the Air Force.

The department posted on their Facebook that Zane “spent months away from family and friends to serve his serve his country.” They say they held a parade as a welcome home surprise for Standridge.

They also say four other military veterans from the fire department, as well as one off-duty firefighter/paramedic, who is also a veteran, stood along the parade route with an American flag to celebrate Standridge’s return.

