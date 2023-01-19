FWFD investigates Wednesday night house fire on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire at a home shortly before midnight on the city’s south side near E Rudisill Boulevard.

Officials say the fire happened in the 3900 block of Warsaw Street a little before 11:45 Wednesday night. They say they found the fire coming from a window on the second floor of the home.

Fire personnel says the three adults in the home at the time were able to get out safely. They also say they were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

A press release from the department says that most of the fire damage in the home was only in one bedroom, though smoke damage was serious to the entirety of the second floor.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the house fire.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.