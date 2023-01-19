Fort Wayne Firefighter shares fight against fentanyl after losing son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Fire Department captain Chad Bauer has been on the job for 20 years and has responded to hundreds of overdoses, but he says nothing could have prepared him for the morning he lost his son to fentanyl.

“I started chest compressions like I was trained, and I cried out to God the whole time saying ‘don’t do this to me please. Don’t do this to me please,” Chad Bauer said.

On the morning of January 17, 2021, Chad Bauer’s life was forever changed by the loss of his 20-year-old son Logan.

Bauer says he knew right away there was something wrong when he went to wake Logan up for church and yelled for his daughter to call 911.

But his fears were confirmed by paramedics.

“‘I’m sorry Chad, your son, he’s gone,’” Bauer said. “My whole world changed from that moment.”

The toxicology report later found that logan took a fentanyl pill.

Bauer says Logan had recently gone to third shifts with the street department and believes he got the pill to help him fall asleep.

Prior to that he said Logan didn’t have a history of using drugs.

“If this can happen to the all-American boy like Logan, blond hair, blue eyes, great athlete, just a nice kid, good grades it can happen to anybody,” Bauer said.

For the past two years, Bauer has made it his mission to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, talking with churches, schools and both government and local officials because he says the issue is getting worse and that his life mission is to save those from dealing with the same heartbreak.

“I loved Logan from his first breath, and I will keep talking about it until my last breath and then I get to see him again,” Bauer said.

Bauer says that if you are struggling with drug addiction or mental health there is help.

Remedy Live is one local resource that is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. That number is 260-422-1958.

