Former Jay County school admin facing child pornography charges

73-year-old Randall Rains
73-year-old Randall Rains(Jay County Sheriff's Office)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Documents say a former Jay School Corporation administrator has been arrested on several child pornography charges following a tip to police.

Court documents say on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Jay County Sheriff’s Office received two tips from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 73-year-old Randall Rains. They say Rains uploaded at least three sexually explicit images of children about 6-8 years old.

Police say they found Rains by tracing his computer’s I.P. address. When police went to search his home on Jan. 12, they say he attempted to hide his computer from officers. Documents say when the officer asked him where the computer was for a second time, Rains said, “What do you want me to do? Give it to you so you can convict me?”

He then showed the officer where the computer was hidden in his closet, documents say. Randall then admitted to the officer that he uses the dark web to access the explicit images of children and was arrested on four possession of child pornography charges.

Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley tells 21Alive that Rains worked for the district for 29 years as a teacher and an administrator before retiring in 2001. Gulley says although the crimes did not happen while Rains was employed by the district, he says any parents with concerns should reach out to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office or police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

FWPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at downtown bank

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating a robbery at a downtown bank Thursday afternoon.

News

New Haven mayor delivers State of the City address Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
New Haven’s mayor gave his annual State of the City address on Thursday, updating the community on several projects the city is working on.

News

Truck crashes into Canterbury Green Apartments unit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Several residents at Canterbury Green Apartments were displaced Thursday afternoon after a truck crashed into one of the buildings.

Steuben County

Easter Seals looking to hire in Steuben, DeKalb Counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Easter Seals of Northeast Indiana announced Thursday they are hiring, and will also be holding a job fair and open interviews this Friday, Jan. 20.

Latest News

News

Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and Karli VanCleave
The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the shooting that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s north side has been ruled a murder-suicide.

National

New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The State Department program is called the Welcome Corps. The agency aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can help 5,000 refugees during the first year of the program.

Politics

Indiana’s top court hearing challenge to state abortion ban

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The fate of Indiana’s Republican-backed abortion ban on Thursday goes before the state Supreme Court as it hears arguments on whether it violates privacy protections under the state constitution.

Community

Huntertown Firefighter, veteran welcomed home by community

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Huntertown community is giving a local military veteran and firefighter a special “welcome home.”

News

INDOT, police report crash on I-69 - Lwr. Huntington Rd. exit ramp

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT officials say there was a crash on I-69 North exit ramp near Lower Huntington Road.

News

Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law that prohibits transgender students from competing in girls school sports was dropped Wednesday just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court.