Former Jay County school admin facing child pornography charges

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Documents say a former Jay School Corporation administrator has been arrested on several child pornography charges following a tip to police.

Court documents say on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Jay County Sheriff’s Office received two tips from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 73-year-old Randall Rains. They say Rains uploaded at least three sexually explicit images of children about 6-8 years old.

Police say they found Rains by tracing his computer’s I.P. address. When police went to search his home on Jan. 12, they say he attempted to hide his computer from officers. Documents say when the officer asked him where the computer was for a second time, Rains said, “What do you want me to do? Give it to you so you can convict me?”

He then showed the officer where the computer was hidden in his closet, documents say. Randall then admitted to the officer that he uses the dark web to access the explicit images of children and was arrested on four possession of child pornography charges.

Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley tells 21Alive that Rains worked for the district for 29 years as a teacher and an administrator before retiring in 2001. Gulley says although the crimes did not happen while Rains was employed by the district, he says any parents with concerns should reach out to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office or police.

