Easter Seals looking to hire in Steuben, DeKalb Counties

(Hal Scheurich)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If anyone looking for a job in the Steuben or DeKalb County areas, Easter Seals say they might be able to help.

Easter Seals of Northeast Indiana announced Thursday they are hiring, and will also be holding a job fair and open interviews this Friday, Jan. 20.

Fair organizers say multiple positions, both full-time and part-time job openings are available in both Steuben and DeKalb Counties. They also say pay is $16.20 per hour for weekday shifts, and $19 per hour during weekend shifts.

Personnel says no one needs any experience, and full training is provided.

The job fair and open interviews will run from noon until 5 p.m. at 907 S Wayne St. in Angola. For more information on specific openings, visit the Easter Seals website.

