Didier says he will step down from GFW board if elected mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tom Didier, who formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday, says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected.

The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.

“Yes, I would step down, said Didier. I would step down.”

He made his comments during Wednesday’s interview on 21Alive News at 7.

Didier also discussed his views on affordable housing, saying he believes some residents are experiencing difficulties affording their rent or mortgage, but said there is demand for “high end” options downtown too. He suggested a “balance” could be found.

Didier’s only Republican challenger so far is fellow councilman Jason Arp. Democrat Jorge Fernandez has also filed to run. Mayor Tom Henry has said he intends to run but has yet to file.

Serving on Fort Wayne City Council since 2004, Tom Didier now hopes to become mayor.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.