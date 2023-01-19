Didier says he will step down from GFW board if elected mayor

Republican city councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years...
Republican city councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years before the election.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tom Didier, who formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday, says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected.

The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.

“Yes, I would step down, said Didier. I would step down.”

He made his comments during Wednesday’s interview on 21Alive News at 7.

Didier also discussed his views on affordable housing, saying he believes some residents are experiencing difficulties affording their rent or mortgage, but said there is demand for “high end” options downtown too. He suggested a “balance” could be found.

Didier’s only Republican challenger so far is fellow councilman Jason Arp. Democrat Jorge Fernandez has also filed to run. Mayor Tom Henry has said he intends to run but has yet to file.

Serving on Fort Wayne City Council since 2004, Tom Didier now hopes to become mayor.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
Coroner identifies victims in fatal Sunday crash

Latest News

Didier talks with 21Alive after mayoral campaign officially launches
Tom Didier Interview
Indiana’s volunteer firefighters are asking lawmakers for more money to help make ends meet.
ANSWERING THE CALL: Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association asking lawmaker for help
Generic graphic of police lights
Woman arrested in Defiance County shooting, police say
Left: Courtney Curtis, assistant executive director for the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys...
Proposals limiting right to bail, home detention advance to Senate chamber