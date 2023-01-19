Coroner rules Wednesday shooting a murder-suicide involving mother, son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the shooting that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s north side has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near E Wallen and Coldwater Roads, around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a family member called police and said two people in the home, a woman and a child, were found dead. Police say they entered the home and found the two victims deceased with gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, the office identified the victims as 43-year-old Kari Lynn Beck and her son, 7-year-old Oscar Beck. Kari’s death was ruled a suicide and Oscar’s death was ruled a homicide.

They say they incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.