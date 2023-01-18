Woman arrested in Defiance County shooting, police say

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 60-year-old woman following a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers say dispatchers were called about a shooting at 7193 Stever Road in Tiffin Township. When crews arrived, police say they found 37-year-old Brenda Olive of Napoleon, Ohio with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

During an investigation, police say they found 60-year-old Cara Cordes of Defiance, Ohio shot Olive at close range during an argument.

Cordes is currently facing one charge of felonious assault. Police say additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
26-year-old Kevin Jones
Fort Wayne man found with fentanyl, fake pills following pursuit

Latest News

Indiana’s volunteer firefighters are asking lawmakers for more money to help make ends meet.
ANSWERING THE CALL: Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association asking lawmaker for help
Left: Courtney Curtis, assistant executive director for the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys...
Proposals limiting right to bail, home detention advance to Senate chamber
Neighbors are still shaken about close they came to a potential tragedy.
Indiana man charged after son in diaper points gun at people
Republican City Councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years...
City Councilman Didier to file for Fort Wayne mayoral run