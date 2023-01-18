Woman arrested in Defiance County shooting, police say

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 60-year-old woman following a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers say dispatchers were called about a shooting at 7193 Stever Road in Tiffin Township. When crews arrived, police say they found 37-year-old Brenda Olive of Napoleon, Ohio with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

During an investigation, police say they found 60-year-old Cara Cordes of Defiance, Ohio shot Olive at close range during an argument.

Cordes is currently facing one charge of felonious assault. Police say additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.