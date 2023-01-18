Savor Fort Wayne 2023 has officially kicked off

Get ready to chow down until you can't chow down anymore with the return of Savor Fort Wayne...
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grab your knives, forks, and checklists, everyone. Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry at your favorite place, or try a brand new restaurant during the Savor Fort Wayne 2023 event.

Savor Fort Wayne is being hosted once again in the Summit City, and over 70 restaurants are offering exclusive three-course meals at great prices. These three-course meals, according to organizers, will only be available during this time, and many restaurants are even offering to-go and outdoor seating options to patrons. Officials say many of the participating restaurants will upload the exclusive items for people to view.

Some participating restaurants include the following:

  • Chop’s Wine Bar
  • Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
  • Club Soda
  • Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
  • Copper Spoon
  • Davey’s Delicious Bagels
  • Don Hall’s Factory
  • Don Hall’s Old Gas House
  • Don Hall’s Takaoka
  • Don Hall’s Tavern
  • Eddie Merlot’s
  • El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
  • Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery

Savor Fort Wayne runs 12 days, from Jan. 18 until Jan. 29. To check out the complete list of restaurants, visit the Visit Fort Wayne website.

