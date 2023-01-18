Savor Fort Wayne 2023 has officially kicked off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grab your knives, forks, and checklists, everyone. Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry at your favorite place, or try a brand new restaurant during the Savor Fort Wayne 2023 event.

Savor Fort Wayne is being hosted once again in the Summit City, and over 70 restaurants are offering exclusive three-course meals at great prices. These three-course meals, according to organizers, will only be available during this time, and many restaurants are even offering to-go and outdoor seating options to patrons. Officials say many of the participating restaurants will upload the exclusive items for people to view.

Some participating restaurants include the following:

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Room at the Clyde Theatre

Club Soda

Conner’s Kitchen + Bar

Copper Spoon

Davey’s Delicious Bagels

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Old Gas House

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern

Eddie Merlot’s

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery

Savor Fort Wayne runs 12 days, from Jan. 18 until Jan. 29. To check out the complete list of restaurants, visit the Visit Fort Wayne website.

