Savor Fort Wayne 2023 has officially kicked off
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grab your knives, forks, and checklists, everyone. Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry at your favorite place, or try a brand new restaurant during the Savor Fort Wayne 2023 event.
Savor Fort Wayne is being hosted once again in the Summit City, and over 70 restaurants are offering exclusive three-course meals at great prices. These three-course meals, according to organizers, will only be available during this time, and many restaurants are even offering to-go and outdoor seating options to patrons. Officials say many of the participating restaurants will upload the exclusive items for people to view.
Some participating restaurants include the following:
- Chop’s Wine Bar
- Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
- Club Soda
- Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
- Copper Spoon
- Davey’s Delicious Bagels
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Old Gas House
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern
- Eddie Merlot’s
- El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
- Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery
Savor Fort Wayne runs 12 days, from Jan. 18 until Jan. 29. To check out the complete list of restaurants, visit the Visit Fort Wayne website.
