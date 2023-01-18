Peru couple faces several narcotics charges, wife faces neglect charge

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say they arrested a Peru, Ind. couple after an almost year-long investigation.

32-year-old Jordan Taylor and 31-year-old Wallace Taylor were arrested last week on a couple of warrants. Jordan Taylor was arrested on three counts of dealing meth, three additional counts of possession of meth, and neglect of a dependent.

Police say she also faces more charges for possession of marijuana and more possession and dealing of meth charges.

Wallace Taylor, according to officials, was served two separate warrants in Miami County, with one being a charge for conspiracy to commit in dealing meth and possession of meth. The second warrant was a bond revocation for prior charges of dealing and possessing meth.

Police say the couple was arrested a day a part, with Jordan Taylor being arrested on Jan. 12 during a traffic stop on U. S. 31. They say she was caught with drugs in her vehicle, including meth and marijuana.

Wallace Taylor was arrested by Indianapolis Metro Police SWAT Team on Jan. 13 at a hotel on the city’s east side.

