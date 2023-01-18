Northern Indiana students to attend National March for Life in D.C.

(Gray DC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students from several local area Christian schools will be leaving for the nation’s capital Wednesday evening to participate in the National March for Life event.

Organizers say there will be about 150 participants, from high school students and chaperones, to other participants, will leave from Fort Wayne and travel to Washington, D. C. as part of the student-focused Life Defenders group.

Officials say the march is the largest regularly re-occurring protest that annually protests the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision of 1973. They also say they expect to join about 600,000 other pro-life advocates to demand an end to abortion nationwide.

The local group says the students are participating from several schools, including Lakewood Christian School, Concordia Lutheran High School, Lakeland Christian Academy, and Blackhawk Christian School.

Event organizers say the trip will be from Jan. 18 until Jan. 21.

