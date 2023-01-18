FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning

FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after they say a woman and a child were found dead in a home on the city’s north side Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near E Wallen and Coldwater roads, around 8:35 a.m.

They say a family member called police and said two people in the home, a woman and a child, were found dead. Police say the two were found with gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

