FWPD arrests two men in drug bust

Jacob Hoffman (left) and Daylon Rowe (right)
Jacob Hoffman (left) and Daylon Rowe (right)(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says two people were arrested Tuesday after hundreds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were found in their home.

A press release sent by FWPD says its Vice & Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 529 Villa Park Ct. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, around 1:30 p.m. They say they were told 23-year-old Jacob S. Hoffman was dealing “large quantities” of counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl.

Detectives say during their investigation, they the pills from Hoffman and 27-year-old Daylon M. Rowe.

While searching the home on Tuesday, police say they found 565.7 grams of counterfeit M30/fentanyl pills (about 5,500 pills), 14.7 grams of Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride, $19,057 in cash, three handguns, an AR-15, a 7.62x39 AK rifle, a 9mm AR pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and marijuana.

Police say both men were stopped before their home was searched, and officers say they found $1,970 in cash, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/fentanyl pills (about 234 pills), and more marijuana in their car.

Hoffman is charged with six counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug. Rowe is facing two counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD on the scene of a death investigation on the city's north side.
FWPD: Woman, child dead following shooting Wednesday morning
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Grief-stricken Fremont gathers to reflect on White, Freed family

Latest News

Republican City Councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years...
City Councilman Didier to file for Fort Wayne mayoral run
Coroner identifies victims in fatal Sunday crash
26-year-old Kevin Jones
Fort Wayne man found with fentanyl, fake pills following pursuit
Get ready to chow down until you can't chow down anymore with the return of Savor Fort Wayne...
Savor Fort Wayne 2023 has officially kicked off