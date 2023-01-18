FWPD arrests two men in drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says two people were arrested Tuesday after hundreds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were found in their home.

A press release sent by FWPD says its Vice & Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 529 Villa Park Ct. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, around 1:30 p.m. They say they were told 23-year-old Jacob S. Hoffman was dealing “large quantities” of counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl.

Detectives say during their investigation, they the pills from Hoffman and 27-year-old Daylon M. Rowe.

While searching the home on Tuesday, police say they found 565.7 grams of counterfeit M30/fentanyl pills (about 5,500 pills), 14.7 grams of Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride, $19,057 in cash, three handguns, an AR-15, a 7.62x39 AK rifle, a 9mm AR pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and marijuana.

Police say both men were stopped before their home was searched, and officers say they found $1,970 in cash, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/fentanyl pills (about 234 pills), and more marijuana in their car.

Hoffman is charged with six counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug. Rowe is facing two counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug.

