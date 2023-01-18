Fort Wayne man found with fentanyl, fake pills following pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after Fort Wayne police say they found fentanyl and other drugs in his possession following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for the home of Kevin Jones amid a narcotics and firearms investigation. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, FWPD officers say they attempted to stop Jones, who was leaving his home in 6200 block of Pheasant Pass around 3 p.m.

They say Jones then led them on a pursuit, during which he threw his backpack out of the window, but it got caught on the car door. Once officers stopped Jones, they say they found 512 grams of fentanyl/fake Percocet pills, 87 grams of cocaine, and 30 grams of powder fentanyl in the bag.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 mg of fentanyl can be considered a lethal dose.

Officers say they also found three illegal firearms, more fentanyl, and methamphetamine while searching his home. They say four small children were also in the home at the time of the search, with the guns and drugs in their reach.

Jones was arrested on 11 charges including resisting law enforcement, several drug charges, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

